Guantanamo Bay Naval Station Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

Here’s a have a look at Guantánamo Bay Naval Station and its detention amenities.

The base, typically known as “Gitmo,” is positioned in southeastern Cuba, on the coast of Guantánamo Bay.

The United States has been leasing the 45 sq. miles that the bottom sits on since 1903. The base shares a 17-mile fenced border with Cuba.

The lease can solely be terminated by mutual settlement.

In response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001, and subsequent army operations in Afghanistan, existing migrant detention facilities at Guantánamo were repurposed to hold detainees in the “war on terror.”

During the administration of President George W. Bush (2001-2009), the United States claimed that Guantánamo Bay detainees weren’t on US soil and due to this fact not coated by the US Constitution, and that “enemy combatant” standing meant they may very well be denied some authorized protections.

There are 38 detainees at Guantánamo Bay.

More than 700 detainees have been held at Guantánamo because it opened. Peak inhabitants was 684 detainees in June 2003. According to Human Rights First, 500 detainees had been transferred or launched throughout the Bush Administration and 197 detainees had been transferred or launched throughout the Obama Administration.

At least nine detainees have died in custody.

The US Defense Department spent about $445 million to run Guantánamo Bay in 2015, down from $522.2 million in 2010.

1903 – The new Republic of Cuba leases 45 sq. miles of land in Guantánamo Bay to the United States for development of a naval station. Building on the naval station begins that very same yr.

1934 – Cuba and the United States signal a perpetual lease that rents the 45 sq. miles of Cuba to the United States for $4,085 a yr.

1991 – Approximately 34,000 Haitian refugees are detained on the bottom after they flee a coup in Haiti.

1994-1995 – More than 55,000 Cubans and Haitians captured at sea are stored at Guantánamo.

January 11, 2002 – The first detainees from Afghanistan and Pakistan arrive on the non permanent facility of Camp X-Ray.

June 28, 2004 – A divided US Supreme Court guidelines that the Guantánamo detainees have some rights however leaves open how these rights might be exercised.

January 18, 2005 – The Supreme Court refuses to contemplate whether or not the federal government’s plan for army trials unfairly denies the detainees fundamental authorized rights.

July 13, 2005 – A report introduced to the Senate Armed Services particulars the interrogation of the suspected “20th hijacker” within the 9/11 assaults, Mohamed al-Khatani. He was compelled to put on a bra, dance with a person and do canine tips whereas tied to a leash. Military investigators stated that was not thought-about prohibited, inhumane remedy.

April 19, 2006 – Following a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the Associated Press, the Pentagon releases probably the most detailed and intensive listing of detainees ever supplied. It supplies the names and nationalities of 558 detainees who’ve gone by way of a listening to at Guantánamo Bay.

May 15, 2006 – The Defense Department releases one other list of current and former detainees to the AP. It says this listing of 759 names consists of everybody who has ever been held at Gitmo, since 2001. The listing doesn’t embody the names of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed or Ramzi Bin al-Shibh.

June 10, 2006 – Three detainees, Ali Abdullah Ahmed, Mani al-Habardi al- Utaybi and Yassar Talal al-Zahrani are discovered useless of their cells by guards after apparently dying by suicide.

June 29, 2006 – The Supreme Court strongly limits the facility of the US authorities to conduct army tribunals for suspected terrorists imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay. The 5-3 ruling successfully means officers will both should give you new procedures to prosecute a minimum of 10 “enemy combatants” awaiting trial, or launch them from army custody.

September 6, 2006 – President Bush acknowledges that the CIA has held suspected terrorists in secret prisons abroad. He broadcasts the switch of 14 captured al Qaeda operatives, together with Mohammed, Bin al-Shibh and Abu Zubaydah, to Gitmo.

January 9, 2007 – Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Downer says that he expects Australian citizen David Hicks to be charged “within a matter of weeks.” Hicks has been detained with out expenses at Guantánamo Bay since January 12, 2002.

March 12, 2007 – Walid bin Attash, a detainee at Guantánamo Bay, admits to serving to orchestrate the bombings of the US embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1998 and the USS Cole in Yemen in 2000.

March 15, 2007 – During a army listening to, a transcript of Mohammed confessing to being the mastermind of the 9/11 assaults is launched.

May 30, 2007 – A Saudi detainee is discovered useless from obvious suicide.

June 5, 2008 – Alleged 9/11 conspirators Mohammed, Bin al-Shibh, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi are arraigned.

June 12, 2008 – The US Supreme Court rules 5-4 that detainees have a constitutional right to challenge their detentions.

July 21, 2008 – Salim Hamdan pleads not responsible on the opening of the primary battle crimes trial at Guantánamo Bay. He’s charged with transporting Osama Bin Laden and a few missiles in reference to terrorist exercise.

August 6, 2008 – Hamdan is discovered responsible of 5 counts of fabric assist to a terror group. He is later sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in jail.

January 20, 2009 – On his inauguration day, US President Barack Obama directs US Defense Secretary Robert Gates to ask prosecutors to hunt stays for 120 days so terrorism circumstances at Guantánamo might be reviewed.

January 22, 2009 – Obama indicators an government order to shut Guantánamo Bay inside a yr.

November 13, 2009 – US Attorney General Eric Holder broadcasts that 5 detainees, accused of complicity within the September eleventh assaults, might be transferred to New York to face trial in a civilian courtroom. They are: Mohammed, Bin al-Shibh, bin Attash, Ali and Hawsawi. Five different detainees might be transferred to the United States and have their circumstances heard earlier than army commissions. They are: Omar Khadr, Mohammed Kamin, Ibrahim al Qosi, Noor Uthman Muhammed and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri.

November 18, 2009 – Obama broadcasts that the Guantánamo Bay detention heart is not going to be closed by January 22, 2010, attributable to difficulties in relocating the prisoners.

December 15, 2009 – The Obama administration broadcasts that between 70-100 detainees might be moved to an empty prison in Thomson, Illinois.

October 25, 2010 – Guantánamo Bay detainee Khadr pleads guilty to all expenses in opposition to him. Khadr is sentenced to 40 years in jail however will serve eight years as a part of his plea settlement.

March 7, 2011 – Obama announces that the United States will resume the use of military commissions to prosecute detainees at Guantánamo Bay.

April 4, 2011 – Holder broadcasts that 5 detainees will face a army trial at Guantánamo Bay.

April 24, 2011 – Nearly 800 classified US military documents obtained by WikiLeaks reveal particulars in regards to the alleged terrorist actions of al Qaeda operatives captured and housed on the detention heart. Included are intelligence assessments of almost each one of many 779 people who’ve been held at Guantánamo since 2002, in line with the Washington Post.

May 18, 2011 – A detainee recognized as Inayatullah (aka Hajji Nassim) dies by suicide in his cell.

September 8, 2012 – A detainee is discovered useless in his cell. US Southern Command later identifies him as Adnan Farhan Abdul Latif, 32, of Yemen.

March 25, 2013 – US army spokesman Robert Durand broadcasts that 28 of the 166 prisoners detained at Guantánamo Bay are on starvation strikes. Ten of the detainees are being force-fed, in line with Durand.

April 13, 2013 – Detainees wielding “improvised weapons” conflict with guards. Guards reply by firing “four less-than-lethal rounds,” in line with Joint Task Force Guantánamo.

April 22, 2013 – US spokesman Lt. Col. Todd Breasseale says that 84 detainees are at present on starvation strikes, greater than half of the 166 folks being held.

May 16, 2013 – Army Lt. Col. Samuel House broadcasts that 102 of the 166 detainees are on hunger strikes, with 30 being fed by tubes. Three have been hospitalized.

May 23, 2013 – In a speech on the National Defense University, Obama calls on Congress to shut the detention heart by saying, “Given my administration’s relentless pursuit of al Qaeda’s leadership, there is no justification beyond politics for Congress to prevent us from closing a facility that should never have been opened.”

June 6, 2013 – US spokesman Capt. Durand says that 103 detainees stay on starvation strikes.

September 2013 – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a report, saying that some former detainees are returning to terrorist exercise after being launched. The examine says that of the 603 detainees who’ve been launched, 100 of them have resumed preventing in opposition to the United States.

December 31, 2013 – The closing three ethnic Chinese Uyghur detainess are transferred to Slovakia.

February 2014 – Detainee Fawzi Odah information a lawsuit referring to the upcoming completion of US fight operations in Afghanistan. His attorneys argue that to carry detainees after the tip of lively hostilities is a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

May 22, 2014 – US District Judge Gladys Kessler lifts a brief restraining order that had stopped the drive feeding of detainee Abu Wa’el Dhiab. Kessler guidelines that he have to be forcibly fed due to the “very real probability that Mr. Dhiab will die.”

May 31, 2014 – The United States transfers five detainees to Qatar in alternate for the discharge of US Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. They are: Khair Ulla Said Wali Khairkhwa, Mullah Mohammad Fazl, Mullah Norullah Nori, Abdul Haq Wasiq and Mohammad Nabi Omari.

August 21, 2014 – The US Government Accountability Office declares that the Defense Department broke federal regulation by exchanging 5 Taliban detainees for Army Sgt. Bergdahl with out giving Congress the suitable discover.

November 5, 2014 – Detainee Odah is launched. He might be repatriated to Kuwait the place he’ll stay in custody for a yr, in a rehabilitation program.

December 7, 2014 – Six detainees are transferred to Uruguay, together with Dhiab, who has been on a starvation strike.

February 18, 2015 – A US military appeals court vacates the conviction of David Hicks, an Australian who pleaded responsible to offering materials assist to terrorists. Hicks was the primary detainee at Guantánamo to be convicted in a army fee.

October 30, 2015 – Shaker Aamer, the final British resident held on the jail camp, arrives home in the UK after his launch.

December 1, 2015 – The Department of Defense reveals that a case of mistaken identity has kept Mustafa Abd-al-Qawi Abd-al-Aziz al-Shamiri at Guantánamo Bay for more than 13 years. Shamiri is an admitted fighter related to US-designated terror teams, however it was believed that he was additionally an al Qaeda facilitator and coach. US officers now say that these actions had been carried out by one other extremist with the same identify.

April 15, 2016 – The Department of Defense announces the switch of 15 detainees to the United Arab Emirates. It’s the single-largest transfer since Obama took workplace.

July 5, 2017 – The Toronto Star and different media outlets report that former detainee Khadr, a Canadian who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after fighting US troops in Afghanistan, is getting more than $10 million Canadian dollars and an apology from the Canadian authorities. Khadr had sued the Canadian authorities for violating worldwide regulation by allegedly not defending its residents and conspiring along with his US captors, who he says abused him.

January 30, 2018 – US President Donald Trump indicators an government order to keep open the detention facility and opens the door to sending new prisoners there.

May 2, 2018 – The Pentagon delivers its recommendations for new policies concerning detainees captured on the battlefield and the switch of these people to Guantánamo Bay, a day after the deadline set by a January 30 government order signed by Trump.

May 2, 2018 – The DoD announces the transfer of Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Haza al Darbi to Saudi Arabia. This marks the primary switch of a detainee from Guantánamo Bay underneath the Trump administration.

January 9, 2019 – Navy Captain John Nettleton is arrested and charged with obstruction of justice, concealment, falsifying data and making false statements throughout an investigation into the loss of life of Christopher Tur, a civilian employee who drowned close to Guantánamo Bay in 2015. Later, Nettleton is convicted of obstructing justice in connection to the loss of life of Tur.

April 29, 2019 – According to a press launch from the Department of Defense, US Navy Rear Admiral John Ring, commander at Joint Task Force Guantánamo has been relieved of responsibility “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

June 10, 2019 – The Supreme Court rejects a challenge to the indefinite detention of detainees suspected of terror actions who’ve but to be charged after being held for almost twenty years on the detention heart.

February 12, 2021 – White House press secretary Jen Psaki signifies throughout a press briefing that the Joe Biden administration intends to close the Guantánamo Bay detention facility, which houses approximately 40 prisoners, by the end of his term. “That’s certainly our goal and our intention,” she says.

July 19, 2021 – The DoD announces the transfer of Abdul Latif Nasir to Morocco. This marks the first transfer of a detainee from Guantánamo Bay under the Biden administration.

September 7, 2021 – The Taliban announces the formation of a hardline interim government for Afghanistan. Four males receiving senior positions within the authorities are former Guantánamo detainees, who had been launched as a part of the 2014 prisoner swap for Sgt. Bergdahl.

March 7, 2022 – The DoD announces the repatriation of Mohammed al-Qahtani to Saudi Arabia for mental health treatment after being tortured and held by the US government for more than 20 years. In February 2022, the Periodic Review Board – a authorities entity established throughout the Obama administration to find out whether or not detainees on the facility had been responsible – advisable transferring al-Qahtani to a psychological well being facility in Saudi Arabia.