Guess how many nuggets this woman ate in a minute to create a world record?

If you’re somebody who follows Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram, you might pay attention to the assorted movies they typically share. From amazed to amused, these movies spark completely different sorts of feelings in netizens. Case in level, their newest food-related document video that showcases a lady named Leah Shutkever and her document involving hen nuggets.

“Leah Shutkever’s appetite for nuggs is ferocious,” GWR wrote whereas sharing the video. While replying to their very own submit, in addition they posted some extra details about the document and the document holder.

“One of Guinness World Records’ most coveted and hotly contested titles, the most chicken nuggets eaten in one minute record was recently beaten by Leah Shutkever (UK) backstage at the filming of the Guinness World Records Italian TV show “Lo Show Dei Record” in Milan, Italy. @shutkeverofficial, who already has several Guinness World Records titles under her belt, ate 352 g (12.42 oz and the equivalent of a share box of 19 nuggets) of the McDonald’s snack in sixty seconds,” they added.

“Leah also holds the record for most chicken nuggets eaten in three minutes – 775.1 g / 27.34 oz,” they shared.

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied responses. While some folks have been amazed on the document, a couple of others shared that they might simply beat the document.

“This is too slow, I can definitely beat it,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Wow,” shared one other. “I’m game,” shared a 3rd.

