Guide Dogs Victoria CEO resigns after Josh Frydenberg endorsement
The head of Guide Dogs Victoria has resigned from the charity amid an investigation into her appearance on Liberal Party election pamphlets throughout the federal election marketing campaign.
Karen Hayes was stood down final month pending an investigation after she appeared on pamphlets endorsing former treasurer Josh Frydenberg that have been distributed in his former inner-Melbourne seat of Kooyong.
The pamphlet featured Hayes, holding a pet, with the headline, “Why I am supporting Josh Frydenberg”, and used the title of the charity in her endorsement.
“Time and time again, Josh has shown his genuine care for Guide Dogs Victoria and the people with low vision and blindness we serve,” the flyer quoted Hayes as saying. Hayes additionally featured in a now-deleted video posted on Frydenberg’s Facebook web page endorsing the treasurer.
Under Australian legislation, charities danger dropping registration for selling a politician. The charities’ regulator additionally dissuades all charities from making political endorsements because of reputational injury.
When the endorsements emerged throughout the marketing campaign, the Guide Dogs Victoria board stated it had no prior data of Hayes showing in Frydenberg’s authorised marketing campaign materials and didn’t endorse it.
On Tuesday, the Guide Dogs Victoria board introduced that Hayes, who had headed the organisation for a decade, had resigned whereas the investigation was nonetheless underway.
Acting chief govt Iain Edwards stated Guide Dogs Victoria was “absolutely committed to its important work as a charitable apolitical organisation in line with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission regulations”.
In a press release, Edwards thanked Hayes for her service to the charity.