Guilfoyle: Fetterman Worse Than Dukakis, Freed 2 Horton Murderers

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), operating in opposition to Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, is worse than failed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Dukakis in relation to liberating violent criminals from jail, Kimberly Guilfoyle says.

In an unique interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday, Guilfoyle blasted Fetterman as a “dangerous” option to fill Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat as a criminal offense wave sweeps the state and nation.

“It’s appalling to me the number of murderers, people who have committed violent crimes that [John Fetterman] has actually let out … that’s what people don’t get — he’s a very dangerous choice,” Guilfoyle mentioned.

“It reminds me of the days when we talk about Dukakis. [Fetterman] actually let out two Hortons — two murderers — onto the streets and I think that it’s important and that we drill down on this and get to the bottom of it because this man wants to be in the United States Senate,” she continued.

Guilfoyle is referring to Dukakis’s 1988 run for president the place then-candidate George H.W. Bush ran an advert noting that the Massachusetts Democrat governor had supported a “weekend prison pass” program that permit out convicted killer Willie Horton, who went on to kidnap a younger couple, stab the person, and rape his girlfriend.

In Fetterman’s case, as Breitbart News reported, he has overseen the discharge of 13 convicted murderers whereas heading the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. Two of those that had their life sentences commuted are convicted killers Dennis Horton and Lee Horton.

“Whose side is he on? The law-abiding American or those that actually commit crimes,” Guilfoyle mentioned. “… We have someone saying, ‘Reward me with a United States Senate seat even though I don’t respect law and order, I don’t respect victims of violent crime, and in fact, I reward those who’ve hurt you and your family.’”

“How is there any justification to let people out like that?” Guilfoyle mentioned of the jail releases overseen by Fetterman. “… you have someone here who has gone out of his way, actually prioritized, releasing violent criminals. And that’s the last thing Pennsylvania needs, especially when you see what’s happening with the violent crime in Philadelphia.”

Guilfoyle mentioned voters must be involved concerning the violent crimes that these launched from jail by Fetterman’s Board of Pardons may presumably go on to commit.

“People that are released that are criminals like that, they are not able to be rehabilitated in any way, they go back out and do what they do best, which is commit violent offenses,” Guilfoyle mentioned. “It’s not speculation, it’s fact … that is the case. That is why we put people away for a long time or for life that commit these kinds of atrocities.”

Fetterman sits on the Democrat Party’s edges of the far-left wing in relation to crime. In 2020, he mentioned that the state of Pennsylvania ought to release a third of its jail inhabitants again onto the streets — a suggestion that will have freed greater than 12,000 of the state’s almost 37,000 inmates.

Democrat John Fetterman: “I agree with” lowering “our prison population by a third” — it gained’t “make anyone less safe” pic.twitter.com/OhSIIQ63f7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 17, 2022

In 2021, Fetterman advocated for eliminating the state’s obligatory life-without-parole sentence for suspects convicted of second-degree homicide. In 2019, Fetterman successfully lobbied the Board of Pardons to remove software charges for convicted criminals searching for pardons.

Fetterman’s advocacy on behalf of prison suspects and jail inmates comes because the state’s most harmful metropolis, Philadelphia, experiences an unprecedented crime wave.

This week, a cemetery within the Philadelphia suburb of Upper Darby revealed that 90 percent of latest burials are for violent crime victims.

