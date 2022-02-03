Guinea-Bissau president says failed coup driven by his fight against drugs, corruption | News24

President Umaro Embalo claims the coup try in Guinea-Bissau is linked to his struggle towards drug trafficking and corruption.

It was not clear if the navy was behind the assault after an image of the president sitting with military officers surfaced.

Since 1974, there have been 9 coups within the nation, and just one president has completed a presidential time period.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau says the coup try in his nation this week is linked to his struggle towards drug trafficking and corruption.

In 2018, then-president José Mário Vaz, with Embalo as prime minister on the time, requested for technical help from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) of their struggle towards drug trafficking and organised crime. This was granted via UN Security Council decision 2404 of 2018.

On Tuesday, reviews indicated that there was “heavy” gunfire within the capital, Bissau, as armed males gathered outdoors the federal government palace. According to the reviews, Embalo, 49, and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam had been internet hosting a Cabinet assembly on the palace.

In a video posted on his Facebook web page, Embalo spoke in Portuguese saying the attackers ought to have no less than sought an viewers with him as a substitute of resorting to gunfire that resulted in lots of deaths.

A translation by France24 learn:

The attackers might have spoken to me earlier than these bloody occasions which have severely injured many and claimed lives.

When information of the tried coup began trickling in, the African Union (AU) known as for the discharge of these in detention and ensures for the protection of Embalo, a former navy officer.

AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat known as on “the military to return, without delay, to their barracks and to ensure the physical integrity of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and members of his government and to immediately release those among them in detention (sic)”.

Embalo’s Facebook web page had an image of him sitting with military generals. The image was accompanied by a publish stating calm had returned to Bissau.

It was not but clear whether or not the military was behind the coup try. As of 2020, the West African nation has a inhabitants of 1.968 million, in line with World Bank figures. Since independence in 1974, Guinea-Bissau has skilled 9 coups.

Vaz is the one president to serve a full presidential time period of 5 years. Vas was president between June 2014 and February 2020.