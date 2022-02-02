Guinea-Bissau president says situation ‘under control’ after deadly coup bid | News24

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo stated authorities had management of the state of affairs in Guinea-Bissau following an tried coup during which he

Guinea-Bissau’s president claimed many individuals had been killed or injured when heavily-armed males surrounded authorities buildings.

People had been seen fleeing the world on the sting of the capital Bissau, close to the airport.

Guinea-Bissau’s president on Tuesday stated the federal government had the state of affairs “under control” within the unstable west African nation after an tried coup during which he claimed many individuals had been killed or injured.

Coup-prone Guinea-Bissau struggles with a status for corruption and drug smuggling and the president alluded to this with out naming the putschists.

“The attackers could have spoken to me before these bloody events that have seriously injured many and claimed lives,” he instructed reporters, including that the failed bid was linked to choices taken by him “notably to fight drug trafficking and corruption”.

“I am fine, thanks be to God,” Embalo had stated on Twitter earlier. “The situation is under control”.

On Tuesday afternoon, heavily-armed males surrounded authorities buildings, the place Embalo and Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam had been believed to have been attending a cupboard assembly.

UPDATE: Images from the Guinea-Bissau authorities on Tuesday present President Umaro Sissoco Embalo speaking to army personnel; authorities supply signifies every thing's underneath management and the president is okay

Local markets had been closed and banks shut their doorways, whereas army autos laden with troops drove by way of the streets.

But the president later instructed AFP in a quick phone name: “All is well.”

His cupboard stated he would tackle the nation on Tuesday night from the presidential palace.

According to varied accounts, armed males had been seen coming into the federal government palace which homes totally different ministries.

Some witnesses described the gunmen as members of the army, others as civilians.

Sustained gunfire adopted for a big a part of the afternoon when the advanced was surrounded.

An AFP reporter was warned to depart the world by a person carrying a gun who took intention at him.

The former Portuguese colony is an impoverished coastal state of round two million folks mendacity south of Senegal.

It has seen 4 army putsches since gaining independence in 1974, most not too long ago in 2012.

In 2014, the nation vowed to return to democracy, nevertheless it has loved little stability since and the armed forces wield substantial clout.

A 36-year-old Frenchwoman residing in Bissau, Kadeejah Diop, stated she rushed to select up her two kids from college and witnessed armed troops coming into the federal government advanced.

“They made all the female workers leave. There was huge panic,” she instructed AFP by cellphone from her residence.

Troops arrange a safety perimeter across the palace and saved folks away.

African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed deep concern over the “attempted coup”.

An AU assertion stated he was following “with deep concern the situation in Guinea Bissau, marked by the attempted coup d’etat against the government”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)additionally issued an announcement saying it “condemns this attempted coup” and urged troopers to “return to their barracks”.

The bloc warned that it “holds the military responsible for the well-being” of the president and governent members.

The United Nations stated Secretary General Antonio Guterres was “deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in Bissau”

He referred to as for “an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country’s democratic institutions,” the UN’s assertion stated.

Election turmoil

Embalo, a 49-year-old reserve brigadier normal and former prime minister, took workplace in February 2020 after profitable an election that adopted 4 years of political in-fighting underneath the nation’s semi-presidential system.

He was a candidate for a celebration referred to as Madem, comprised of rebels from the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) which had led Guinea-Bissau to independence.

His chief opponent, PAIGC candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira, bitterly contested the outcome however Embalo declared himself president with out ready for the end result of his petition to the Supreme Court.

Late final yr, the armed forces chief stated members of the army had been getting ready to launch a coup whereas the president was on a working journey to Brazil.

Troops had been providing bribes to different troopers “in order to subvert the established constitutional order”, armed forces head General Biague Na Ntam stated on October 14.

The authorities spokesman denied his account the next day.

Guinea-Bissau’s porous shoreline and cultural ties have made it an vital cease on the Africa trafficking route. In 2019, practically two tonnes of cocaine had been seized.

Three different international locations in West Africa – Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso – have skilled army takeovers in lower than 18 months.

The area’s mounting instability is because of mentioned on Thursday at an ECOWAS summit in Accra, Ghana.

