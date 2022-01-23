Guinea junta establishes council to lead transition to elections | News24

Guinea’s junta on Saturday arrange an 80-member council to behave as a parliament in the course of the nation’s transition to elections, in response to a decree learn on the state broadcaster, following a coup in September that ousted President Alpha Conde.

The physique, often called the National Transitional Council (CNT), can be led by a distinguished civil society activist and election knowledgeable Dansa Kourouma and be tasked with agreeing the date of the following elections, the decree mentioned.

Conde’s overthrow was condemned by Guinea’s neighbours and worldwide companions, and led to its suspension from the African Union and the regional Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) 15-nation bloc.

It was the fourth coup in West and Central Africa within the house of two years, following two in Mali and one in Chad.

Conde had angered his opponents by altering the structure to permit himself to face for a 3rd time period.

