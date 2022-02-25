Guinness names Shanghai eatery as world’s highest restaurant in a building

(CNN) — It’s official, there is a new “world’s highest restaurant in a building.”

In February, officers from the Guinness World Records awarded the accolade to the Heavenly Jin restaurant contained in the J Hotel Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China.

Located on the a hundred and twentieth flooring of Shanghai Tower, the restaurant sits 556.36 meters (1,825 ft) above floor. The J Hotel occupies the highest flooring of the Shanghai Tower — which at 632 meters (about 2,000 ft) is the tallest constructing in China and the third tallest on the earth.

J Hotel Shanghai Tower occupies the higher part of China’s tallest constructing. J Hotel Shanghai Tower

As one would anticipate from the world’s highest restaurant in a constructing, Heavenly Jin provides unimaginable views of the Shanghai skyline. The menu reportedly consists of new takes on conventional classics that fuse parts of European, Japanese and Chinese delicacies.

Suitably, it additionally serves excessive tea, giving a extra literal that means to the afternoon custom.

As for the décor, friends getting into are met with an intricate 30-meter-long mural inlaid with Italian mosaic tiles depicting a scene from the traditional Silk Road, whereas tables are set beneath a ribbon-like wave of crystal lights. It seats 256 diners and has 5 non-public eating rooms.

An open kitchen permits friends to witness the cooking course of — if they’ll handle to take their eyes off the view outdoors the restaurant’s floor-to-ceiling home windows.

Dubai loses the crown

Guests take within the panoramic views from the Heavenly Jin restaurant. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

Heavenly Jin steals the “highest restaurant” crown from Dubai’s At.mosphere . Sitting at a top of 441.3 meters, it is positioned on Level 122 of the world’s highest constructing — Burj Khalifa, and opened in 2011.

Why does Guinness want to incorporate the phrases “in a building” within the title? Because mom nature has far loftier platforms to supply. The highest restaurant on the earth is Chacaltaya, positioned at Bolivia’s Chacaltaya ski resort. According to Guinness, it sits at a top of 5,340 meters.

General supervisor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, Jenny Zhang (left) receives the Guinness World Record certificates for highest restaurant in a constructing. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

As for the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, it opened in mid-2021 and claims to be the world’s highest lodge in a constructing. Owned by Jin Jiang International, considered one of China’s largest state-owned lodge and tourism firms, it has 165 rooms together with 34 suites and provides 24/7 private butler service.

However, Guinness hasn’t acknowledged J Hotel’s “world’s highest” declare because it reportedly solely considers buildings used wholly as lodges. (The J Hotel occupies an higher part of the Shanghai Tower, not your entire constructing.)

So the place is the world’s highest lodge?