Guinness World Records confirms 21-year-old Chihuahua is the ‘oldest dog living’. Watch

Guinness World Records usually takes to Instagram to share numerous sorts of posts regarding totally different information. In their newest share they posted a couple of 21-year-old Chihuahua named TobyKeith. They talked about that the pooch not too long ago acquired the title of “oldest dog living.”

“Oldest dog living – TobyKeith at 21 years 66 days old,” they wrote whereas posting the video. The clip reveals the lovable creature’s pet mum or dad sharing extra about him.

“TobyKeith is a chihuahua and is owned by Gisela Shore (USA), who describes him as “sweet, gentle, loving and my little bodyguard. ” She has always made sure to feed her dogs a balanced diet of proteins, vegetables and rice, but still never thought he would one day be the oldest living dog in the world when she first adopted him!” reads part of a blog that the organisation posted about this canine’s document.

“On achieving the record, Gisela said ‘I love the recognition of knowing that he has had a healthy long life with me as his mommy. We adore him so much and achieving this record is testimony of the loving home we have provided for him. Tobykeith is such a blessing. I am so lucky to still have him in my life,” in addition they shared.

