Guinness World Records shares video of world’s tallest teen. Watch surreal video

The Guinness World Records on Saturday shared a video of the world’s tallest teenager and it’s fairly breathtaking and surreal to look at. The teenager named Olivier Rioux is 16 years outdated and performs basketball. His peak is a whopping 226.9 cm which is 7 ft and 5.33 inches. Posted at some point in the past, the video has 7.5 lakh views until now.

The Guinness World Records shared the video which reveals the teenager crouching all the way down to get inside his residence. The boy can be seen taking part in basketball and he simply towers over the remainder of the gamers. Rioux was confirmed because the world’s tallest teen when he was 15 years outdated in September final 12 months, in line with the Guinness World Records web site.

“Born weighing 7.5 pounds, Olivier grew to 16 pounds in his first month and did not stop there. His rapid growth led him to be 5 feet 2 inches tall in grade 5,” in line with the GWR website.

“Tallest teenager (male) – 226.9 cm (7 ft and 5.33 in),” says the caption of the video on Instagram.

“Wow! God bless him!” commented an Instagram person. “I’m glad to see you with a basketball in your hand, you’ll have a great future ahead of you,” mentioned one other.

Olivier Rioux is from Canada and has over 28,000 followers on Instagram. He retains sharing snippets from his life associated to how others have to regulate due to his peak. Like this video posted on his private Instagram that reveals how photographers needed to stand on tables to take his roster pictures.

