Gujarat BJP MLA Threatens To Quit Over Police Inaction After “Assault” On Father

BJP MLA alleged that 4 individuals attacked his father on February 8 following a minor dispute.

Kheda, Gujarat:

BJP MLA from Gujarat’s Kheda district Kesrisinh Solanki threatened to resign alleging inaction by police following an alleged assault on his father.

On Thursday, Mr Solanki, who represents the Matar constituency, withdrew his choice after assembly Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Mr Solanki informed reporters on Wednesday night time that he would resign as MLA if the BJP authorities within the state didn’t switch the district’s in-charge Superintendent of Police Arpita Patel and two policemen connected to the Limbasi police station.

Four individuals attacked his father on February 8 following a minor dispute, he alleged.

“The accused were freely roaming in the area, but Limbasi Police did not arrest them for 15 days. On Wednesday, police detained one of the accused only after I provided them his exact location. But instead of taking legal action, police let him off after some time,” the MLA additional stated.

He suspected that native police officers had taken cash from the accused on the behest of a senior official, Mr Solanki alleged.

“Illegal liquor trade has also flourished in my area under the in-charge SP. If these three officials are not transferred, I will resign as MLA,” he stated.

On Thursday, the MLA met Chief Minister Patel in Gandhinagar.

“The CM has taken note of my grievance and promised action. So I have canceled my plan to resign,” Mr Solanki added.

