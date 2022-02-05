Gujarat eatery’s ‘baby’ dosa might be too much to digest. Watch

When it involves dosa, it’s a favorite for many individuals. This results in the truth that there are unending improvements involving this dish. This video that was posted on Instagram by a meals blogger from Ahmedabad, exhibits one such experiment with dosa that didn’t go down properly with most netizens.

The video was shot at an eatery named Khau Gali Dosa in Mehsana, Gujarat. The video opens to indicate the making of a paper dosa with none masala filling inside it. The man who’s seen making ready this dosa, first spreads the batter on the tawa after which proceeds to chop some shapes into it. He could be seen making two eyes, a nostril and a mouth on this dosa batter because it retains getting cooked to a crisp.

By the tip of the video, he locations this dosa onto a plate and holds it in a means that it seems like a face. The caption that accompanies the video of this distinctive form of dosa reads, “Children Special Dosa. Bacho ke liye special banvaya ye paper dosa, dikhao apne bacho ko aur unka reaction hame batao.” [This paper dosa is made especially for children. Show them this video and tell us your reactions.]

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 11. Since being posted, it has gathered greater than 55,500 likes. It has additionally acquired diverse feedback from netizens who merely couldn’t digest how totally different this dosa seems.

A humorous remark from an Instagram person reads, “Koi Mil Gaya ka Jadu hai yeh toh.” [Looks like Jadu the alien from Koi Mil Gaya] Another particular person noticed that this dosa ended up wanting like a magnificence product and commented, “Sheet mask.” “Halloween dosa,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this distinctive ‘baby’ dosa?