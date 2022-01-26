Gujarat Lions first ever playing XI in IPL: Where are they now?

The crew Gujarat Lions first stepped into the Indian Premier League in 2016 as a alternative for the suspended franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The gamers from these two franchises have been cut up primarily based on drafting and have been supplied for the 2 new groups.

The recent crew was coached by Brad Hodge and was captained by Suresh Raina. Most of the principle gamers from Chennai Super Kings have been drafted right here. This franchise was profitable in its very first look because the crew topped the factors desk and certified first for the playoffs.

In 2017, the crew received solely 4 out of the fourteen matches and completed second final within the desk. The crew was then changed by the outdated groups after the suspension interval received over. Let’s have a look at-

Gujarat Lions’ first XI, the place are they now?

1. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has performed for quite a lot of groups within the Indian Premier League since 2010. He performed for Rajasthan Royals in 2010, for Delhi Daredevils in 2011-12, for Pune Warriors in 2013, for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, and for Mumbai Indians in 2015 till he represented Gujarat Lions in 2016.

The Australian limited-overs captain opened the innings for Gujarat Lions within the first match. He was the star participant of the match and likewise received the man-of-the-match award. He scored 74 from 47 deliveries which included twelve boundaries.

Finch was the second-highest run-scorer for the crew on the finish of the match. He additionally performed for the crew in 2017. After the disbanding of GL, he performed for Kings XI Punjab in 2018 and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020. Finch is now the captain of Australia and the crew received the T20 World Cup for the primary time below him.