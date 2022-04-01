Gujarat Man Arrested For Killing Wife, 2 Children: Police

It was suspected that they’d been stabbed to demise a couple of days earlier. (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

A person who allegedly killed his spouse, two teenage kids and the spouse’s grandmother has been arrested days after the chilling crime, police mentioned on Thursday.

The semi-decomposed our bodies of Sonalben Gaekwad (37), her son Ganesh (17), daughter Pragati (15) and Sonalben’s grandmother Subhadraben (70) have been discovered of their home in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening.

It was suspected that they’d been stabbed to demise a couple of days earlier.

“We have arrested Vinod Gaekwad, the accused, from an ST (state transport corporation) bus in Dahod district when he was returning to Gujarat from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He admitted that he killed his wife, children and the wife’s grandmother,” the Ahmedabad crime department mentioned in a launch.

Gaekwad allegedly instructed police that he killed his spouse on the suspicion that she was having an affair, and later killed the 2 kids and the spouse’s grandmother to hide the crime.

“After the murders, he went to Surat, came back to Ahmedabad and then travelled to Indore. He was returning to Gujarat from Indore when he was arrested,” the discharge added.

Police tracked him down by digital surveillance. The crime department had fashioned a number of groups to nab him, officers mentioned.

The murders got here to mild after Sonalben’s mom Sanjuben approached police, saying that she was not in a position to contact her daughter on telephone and her home was locked from exterior.

