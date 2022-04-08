Gujarat puts on hold stray cattle bill passed days after assembly cleared it

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat authorities has determined to placed on maintain the controversial stray cattle invoice in view of the opposition of the state’s pastoral communities, training minister and authorities spokesperson Jitu Vaghani mentioned in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Vaghani mentioned the laws has been put in abeyance until issues of the pastoral communities are addressed.

He mentioned {that a} assembly was held between representatives of the pastoral communities and chief minister Bhupendra Patel for the second time on Thursday in reference to the invoice. State city minister Vinod Moradiya was additionally current on the assembly held on the chief minister’s residence that went off very nicely, in accordance with Vaghani.

“The CM has decided to put the implementation of the new proposed law on hold so that there is no inconvenience to any groups or sections of the society,” mentioned Vaghani.

On March 31, the Gujarat authorities launched the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, to curb the issue of stray cattle in city areas and handed it hours later regardless of objections from the Opposition.

Members of the Maldhari (pastoral) group have been opposing the invoice for the previous couple of days. Some of their leaders even threatened to disrupt milk provides throughout the state if it was not repealed.

Earlier this week, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said that he has requested the chief minister to rethink the choice of implementing the invoice after leaders of the pastoral group met him concerning the new legislation.

According to the brand new invoice, cattle house owners would wish a licence to maintain cattle. The registration and tagging of animals was additionally made obligatory in municipal areas.

According to the pastoral group leaders, there have been sufficient provisions in The Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act 1948 and The Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963 to manage any animal nuisance in city areas.

The new legislation, which is on maintain was meant for the state’s eight main cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Junagadh which have municipal companies. It was additionally relevant to 162 cities with municipalities notified as city areas.

According to the provisions of the proposed legislation, individuals who stored cattle in prohibited areas and didn’t take away the cattle inside a stipulated time may very well be sentenced to 1 yr and a minimal nice of ₹5,000.