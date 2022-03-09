Gujarat Titans sign Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Jason Roy’s replacement

He would be the third Afghanistan participant on the franchise alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will change into the third Afghanistan participant at Gujarat Titans who’ve signed the wicketkeeper-batter for IPL 2022 as a alternative for England opener Jason Roy

One day previous to the official announcement, ESPNcricinfo realized that Gurbaz, who went unsold on the IPL public sale in February, has been picked at his base value of INR 50 lakh (approx $66,000) for one season. For the 20-year-old, will probably be his first IPL stint.

Titans, who will make their IPL debut together with Lucknow Super Giants this season, had been compelled to scamper for a alternative after Roy pulled out last month , citing the problem of staying within the event bubble for an prolonged interval. Roy, who has taken an indefinite break from cricket, was purchased by Titans on the public sale for his base value of INR 2 crore (approx $266,000).

Gurbaz might be becoming a member of Afghanistan pair of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad at Titans. While Rashid had been acquired by the franchise pre-auction, Noor, who not too long ago featured within the Under-19 World Cup, was purchased on the public sale.

Gurbaz might be a back-up for Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade, who’s prone to open alongside Shubman Gill. It is known Gurbaz was a part of the shortlist of contenders Titans thought of as Roy’s alternative. The checklist additionally included Australian batter Ben McDermott , who not too long ago hit his maiden T20I half-century throughout the dwelling sequence towards Sri Lanka after having completed because the main run scorer within the 2021-22 BBL. However, availability was a hurdle in McDermott’s case, so Titans settled for Gurbaz, who has been spectacular since he first made headlines on the 2018 Under-19 World Cup the place he performed a key function in Afghanistan reaching the semi-final.

Vikram Solanki , the Titans’ director of cricket, stated on Wednesday*, “Whilst it is disappointing that Jason will not be a part of our campaign this year, we are mindful of the health and well-being of players in these times. We wish Jason well and look forward to his return to the field. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the promising young batters to emerge from Afghanistan and we believe he is an ideal replacement for Jason. Gurbaz is an attacking batter and fits into our plans for the Gujarat Titans. He has given a good account of his talent in international cricket and a few tournaments around the globe.”

Titans’ camp in Ahmedabad

Titans’ squad together with their teaching employees will assemble in Ahmedabad on March 13 for a preparatory camp on the Narendra Modi Stadium. The camp might be prefaced by the Titans’ squad together with their teaching employees will assemble in Ahmedabad on March 13 for a preparatory camp on the Narendra Modi Stadium. The camp might be prefaced by the mandatory three-day quarantine , and is known to begin from March 17 and final until March 24. Titans’ contingent will then head to Mumbai for his or her first match on March 28 towards Super Giants.

All key gamers together with Titans’ captain Hardik Pandya together with the teaching employees, led by crew director Vikram Solanki, head coach Ashish Nehra and assistant coach Gary Kirsten, might be current on the camp. It is known that South Africa batter David Miller will be part of Titans immediately in Mumbai after the white-ball sequence at dwelling towards Bangladesh.

This primary camp follows a brief camp Titans carried out in Vadodara, which was attended by simply 5 Indian gamers beneath the supervision of Nehra. Along with Pandya, the opposite 4 gamers had been Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, younger Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar and Vidarbha quick bowler Darshan Nalkande.

With inputs from Sampath Bandarupalli

1425 GMT March 9 This copy was up to date with an official announcement from Gujarat Titans