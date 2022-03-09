Gujarat Titans sign Rahmanullah Gurbaz as Jason Roy’s replacement
He would be the third Afghanistan participant on the franchise alongside Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad
One day previous to the official announcement, ESPNcricinfo realized that Gurbaz, who went unsold on the IPL public sale in February, has been picked at his base value of INR 50 lakh (approx $66,000) for one season. For the 20-year-old, will probably be his first IPL stint.
Titans’ squad together with their teaching employees will assemble in Ahmedabad on March 13 for a preparatory camp on the Narendra Modi Stadium. The camp might be prefaced by the mandatory three-day quarantine, and is known to begin from March 17 and final until March 24. Titans’ contingent will then head to Mumbai for his or her first match on March 28 towards Super Giants.
This primary camp follows a brief camp Titans carried out in Vadodara, which was attended by simply 5 Indian gamers beneath the supervision of Nehra. Along with Pandya, the opposite 4 gamers had been Varun Aaron, Rahul Tewatia, younger Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar and Vidarbha quick bowler Darshan Nalkande.
With inputs from Sampath Bandarupalli
1425 GMT March 9 This copy was up to date with an official announcement from Gujarat Titans
Nagraj Gollapudi is information editor at ESPNcricinfo