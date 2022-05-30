Gujarat Titans take out victory parade on open-top bus, meet state CM | Cricket News – Times of India

IPL-2022 માં વિજેતા ‘ગુજરાત ટાઇટન્સ’ના ખેલાડીઓને મળી તેમની સાથે વાર્તાલાપનો અવસર ખૂબ મજાનો બની રહ્યો. ટીમના બધા જ… https://t.co/x7T9mIvpOM — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) 1653917493000

AHMEDABAD: Thousands of followers on Monday flooded the town’s streets as Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus to have fun their title triumph in a memorable maiden season within the IPL.On the identical day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the state’s newly-crowned Indian Premier League champions and felicitated them.“Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players,” the chief minister wrote on his Twitter deal with.

In Sunday’s remaining, performed on the gargantuan Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans defeated inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season.

In doing so, they turned the primary workforce, since Royals themselves in 2008, to win the match of their very first season.

On Tuesday, the workforce goes to Mumbai the place its homeowners are throwing a celebration to have fun the victory.

After the win, gamers partied on the stadium until 3am, and there was one other spherical of celebrations on the workforce resort. They went to their rooms at 6 within the morning.

All the households joined the gamers and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was current.

The gamers and the members of the assist employees acknowledged the assist from the followers.

The Gujarat Titans gamers had been wearing darkish blue t-shirts and blue jeans.

Hardik has loved a splendid run in his contemporary IPL season together with his dwelling franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored almost 500 runs at a median of 45.30 whereas additionally selecting up loads of wickets, which has earned him reward from many quarters.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy. The coming generations will talk about it,” Hardik had mentioned after the triumph.

“Everyone will remember this was the team who started this journey and to win the championship first year is very special.”