Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings live score over Match 29 T20 6 10 updates
6.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into center, that is labored by sq. leg for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This lands on a size after which strikes away. Gaikwad seems to information it down to 3rd man however is crushed.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely performed! Ferguson goes for the yorker first up, it’s on the pads, Rayudu works it by sq. leg for one.
Bowling change. Lockie Ferguson to steam in…
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! A biggie to finish the Powerplay however a superb one for Gujarat! Chennai are 39 for two after it. A brief one on center, Gaikwad pulls it exhausting and over the sq. leg fence.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Yet one other dot! This is a very good begin from Alzarri Joseph! Length and on off, that is guided to level.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angled into center, Gaikwad stands again and defends it onto the bottom.
5.3 overs (1 Run) In the air… protected! The plan was there and it nearly got here off! A brief one on the physique with a brief leg in place. Rayudu seems to drag, this goes off the splice however lands safely within the sq. leg area. A single taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Moeen has performed it on and Alzarri Joseph doesn’t take lengthy to make an influence on his debut! This is a nothing shot from Moeen Ali and his poor run continues. Length and out of doors off at 141.3 kph, Moeen goes exhausting at it as he slashes his bat at it away from the physique. This takes the within edge after which hits the stumps. Alzarri Joseph is elated.
Ambati Rayudu walks in subsequent. There is a deepish backward quick leg in place.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good carry however this one is manner too quick, it’s outdoors off. Ali seems to chop however misses. Wided.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat first up! Well outdoors off, on a size. Ali slashes at it however misses.
