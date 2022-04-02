Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Lockie Ferguson, Shubman Gill power Gujarat to second IPL win | Cricket News – Times of India

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝘄𝗼 for aapda Titans!#GTvDC | #SeasonOfFirsts | #AavaDe | #TATAIPL https://t.co/kSRCLAx4Rc — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1648922842000

PUNE: Lockie Ferguson claimed 4 wickets and Shubman Gill hit 84 to assist newcomers Gujarat Titans stay unbeaten in two IPL matches after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.Ferguson returned figures of 4-28 along with his specific tempo in Pune to maintain Delhi right down to 157 for 9 whereas chasing 172 within the second match of the day.Gill arrange victory for Gujarat, one of many two new groups together with Lucknow Super Giants added to the Indian Premier League, along with his 46-ball knock that guided the staff to 171-6.

.@gujarat_titans win by 14 runs and register their second win in #TATAIPL 2022.Scorecard -… https://t.co/yr8r5xs1rY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648922628000

He misplaced opening accomplice Matthew Wade for one however constructed essential partnerships together with a 65-run third-wicket stand with skipper Hardik Pandya, who made 31.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 20 off 15 balls to spice up the staff complete, which turned out to be sufficient for Gujarat’s second win in as many video games.

Pandya took down Tim Seifert for 3 with the opening ball of his spell and Ferguson quickly took cost along with his twin strikes in a single over to rattle the Delhi top-order.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav tried to rebuild by placing collectively 61 runs however a run out ended the partnership. Yadav was out for 25.

A a lot wanted 50-run partnership comes up between @RishabhPant17 & @LalitYadav03.Live – https://t.co/szyO3BhsuU… https://t.co/VzZo3bPGqo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648918849000

Pant made 43 off 29 balls to lift hopes of chasing down the entire however Ferguson despatched again the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter and struck once more in the identical over to harm Delhi.

WATCH – @hardikpandya7’s first wicket in #GT colors📽️📽️https://t.co/wXXEQH7ez5 #TATAIPL #GTvDC https://t.co/bPztZSq3Vs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648917525000

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck on successive balls earlier than a hat-trick was averted however the curtains got here down on Delhi who hunt for his or her maiden title within the Twenty20 event.

In the primary match of the day, England’s Jos Buttler hit the primary century of this IPL season to guide his facet Rajasthan Royals to a 23-run victory over Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Royals high the 10-team desk within the expanded IPL that’s being performed at 4 venues in two cities with restricted crowds resulting from Covid-related restrictions.