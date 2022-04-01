Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will look to proceed their successful streak after they sq. off towards one another in IPL 2022 on Saturday on the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Both sides had registered victories of their opening fixtures, and now would look to march forward with one other win of their kitty. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals had outclassed Mumbai Indians on March 27. Delhi Capitals had misplaced their top-order whereas chasing 178, however Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav rose to the problem to take their aspect over the road.

On the opposite hand, Gujarat Titans defeated fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Skipper Hardik Pandya bowled his total quota of 4 overs, after which Rahul Tewatia performed an ideal finisher’s position to take the aspect residence.

When will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match be performed?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match might be performed on Saturday, April 2.

Where will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match be performed?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match might be performed on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match begin?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match might be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network.

Where to observe stay streaming of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match stay streaming might be accessible on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)