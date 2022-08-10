Sports
Gukesh’s show at Chess Olympiad was just breathless: Viswanathan Anand | Chess News – Times of India
CHENNAI: India not solely hosted what’s arguably among the finest editions of the chess Olympiad — which concluded on Sunday — but in addition delivered its strongest-ever present within the competitors by successful two bronze medals. The excessive level of the match from India’s standpoint was younger gun D Gukesh’s splendid present.
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, the group’s mentor, heaped reward on Gukesh’s run on the Olympiad. The Indian legend revealed how he discovered it troublesome to maintain tempo with the teenager’s progress in the previous few months.
“It was just a breathless performance (by him) and we couldn’t keep up with it. (His rise) has been quite dramatic because now I am evaluating a different chess player to the one I did back in May this year. He entered the top-100 in April and now he has moved to the top-20. Probably I will need to sit down and do the evaluation again,” mentioned Anand, throughout an occasion on Wednesday to announce the fourth version of Tata Steel fast and blitz chess match — which might be held in Kolkata from November 29-December 4. Apart from the open class, this yr’s match will even function a ladies’s class occasion with the identical format — fast and blitz.
For Anand, the most important takeaway from the Olympiad was the efficiency dished out by the children. “Gukesh has been the biggest success story of the tournament but others in the team like R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani and B Adhiban too did a terrific job. Everyone played their part. Nihal and Adhiban were consistent, while Praggu and Raunak delivered during crunch moments. Also, for India 1 — Arjun Erigaisi was in great form, got better as the tournament progressed and breached the 2700 ELO barrier in the live ratings which is a tremendous achievement,” the 52-year-old mentioned.
On the 16-year-old’s heartbreaking loss within the penultimate spherical of the competitors, Anand mentioned: “Gukesh was not only winning, but his position was also crushing. Many of us thought that his opponent (Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan) would’ve resigned in the next few moves. However, the breakthrough for Gukesh didn’t happen. Gukesh could not stop playing for the win, even when the team had already won.”
Gukesh, after the match, had revealed how Anand’s pep speak had cheered him up after the defeat to Nodirbek. “He said these things have happened a lot of times in his career. Anand was showing examples of the times he lost from winning positions. I felt better after that such a great player has also gone through the things that I am going through,” Gukesh had acknowledged.
Anand felt the Indian ladies’s group’s medal-winning present ought to push extra ladies gamers to take up the game sooner or later. “In the women’s section, India’s performance was a dramatic improvement. In general, I feel we need to build on this momentum and that will happen when we conduct more tournaments for women and juniors which will inspire players to take up chess at a young age. Events such as Tata Steel chess for women this year is a step in the right direction,” Anand identified.
While India produced some beautiful performances, the followers did miss the participant Anand. There was a sense that if the legend himself was enjoying, India might need performed higher than what they did within the occasion. The newly-elected FIDE deputy president mentioned that he’ll decide and select tournaments as has been the case within the final couple of years.
“I am yet to decide which will be the next event. Like this year, I will hopefully play a few tournaments in the months of May, June and July but nothing is planned as yet. I love playing chess and will continue to play a few tournaments,” Anand mentioned.
