Gulab Jamun Parantha leaves social media divided over whether to try or not

Social media is usually crammed with weird meals fusions that leaves individuals surprised and often not in a really nice approach. The newest such meals combo is Gulab Jamun Parantha. A video shared on Instagram by a meals blogger exhibits a person making the Gulab Jamun Parantha and topping it up with some chashni or candy syrup. The video, which was uploaded on February 13, has obtained greater than seven lakh views to date.

In the video, a person is seen kneading a dough after placing two Gulab Jamuns in it. Then he proceeds to make the parantha on the tawa after placing beneficiant quantities of ghee on it. In the tip, he serves the paranthas after placing some chashni or candy syrup on it. The video was uploaded by the meals blogger named Sonia Negi.

Surprisingly she appreciated the style of the parantha as she has written within the caption, “Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good.”

Watch the video under:

Netizens had been fairly divided over whether or not it will style good as some wished to strive it themselves whereas others weren’t impressed.

“Too yummy,” an Instagram person commented. “Tasty Tha kya (Was it tasty?),” posted one other.

“I would highly recommend to not ruin Gulab Jamun,” posted one other person.

What do you consider this fusion meals and would you wish to strive it?