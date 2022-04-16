Gulf countries condemn Israel’s storming of al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan, prayers

The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have condemned Israel’s storming of Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque which left no less than 152 Palestinians injured, state information businesses reported on Saturday.

The UAE’s overseas ministry “underscored the need for self-restraint” and known as for cover of the worshipers, in a press release run by the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry additionally careworn that the Israeli authorities ought to “respect the right of Palestinians to practice their religious rites and halt any practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The assertion reported by WAM additionally mentioned that the UAE emphasised the necessity to finish “illegal Israeli practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Israeli police stormed the mosque’s compound in Jerusalem earlier than daybreak on Friday as 1000’s gathered for prayers through the holy month of Ramadan.

Medics advised the Associated Press that no less than 152 Palestinians have been wounded.

Palestinians shout slogans on the compound that homes Al-Aqsa Mosque, recognized to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli safety forces in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Bahrain’s overseas ministry, in a press release shared on the official Bahrain News Agency, mentioned that Israel’s forces are a “provocation to the feelings of Muslims.”

The Bahraini ministry known as on Israel to “respect the role of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law…,” along with condemning the scenario and calling for an finish to the violence.

Egypt’s overseas ministry additionally echoed the opposite Gulf nations and rejected the violence, warning of the implications of stability and safety in Palestine and the broader area.

The same assertion was shared by Saudi Arabia earlier, standing in solidarity with Palestine on Friday.

Most of the Palestinian accidents incurred from rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, the Palestine Red Crescent mentioned in a report carried by Reuters.

Israeli safety forces have been on high alert after a sequence of lethal avenue assaults all through the nation over the previous two weeks.

Confrontations on the al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City pose the danger of a relapse right into a broader conflagration like final yr’s Gaza battle.

Read extra:

Clashes erupt at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque, at least 152 injured

Israel arrets Palestinian accused of ISIS-inspired knife murders

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian health ministry