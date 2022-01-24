Gulf economies to grow faster in 2022, oil price fall biggest threat

The economies within the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will develop at their quickest paces in a number of years, based on a Reuters ballot of economists who cautioned the chance to that outlook was skewed to the draw back.

Crude oil costs, a serious driver for Gulf economies, climbed to their highest since 2014 on Wednesday, pushed by escalating international political tensions involving main producers together with United Arab Emirates and Russia, which might worsen already tight provides.

That is bullish information for the six rich oil-exporting international locations within the area.

The Jan. 11-19 ballot of 25 economists forecast all six economies within the Gulf Cooperation Council would develop sooner this yr than was anticipated three months in the past.

Saudi Arabia was predicted to high the listing with development of 5.7 p.c, adopted by Kuwait and UAE with 5.3 p.c and 4.8 p.c respectively.

Economic development in Qatar, Oman and Bahrain was anticipated to common between 3 percent-4 p.c for 2022. If realized, that may be the very best these international locations have witnessed in a number of years.

“Despite relatively tight fiscal policy, and some external headwinds, we expect the GCC economies to see faster growth in 2022 as they continue to build on the progress made last year,” mentioned Khatija Haque, head of analysis and chief economist at Emirates NBD.

“While the outlook for 2022 remains broadly constructive, there is still a high degree of uncertainty especially with regards to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.”

As the worldwide economic system offers with the prospect of persistent inflation, the area’s value outlook was modest, however assorted.

Inflation was anticipated to remain between 2.0 p.c and a pair of.8 p.c this yr, with the bottom studying for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman at 2.0 p.c and the best for Qatar at 2.8 p.c.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter and the area’s financial and political heavyweight, will see 5.7 p.c financial development this yr. If realized, it could be the quickest development since 2012 when oil averaged round $111 per barrel.

Apart from an improve to the median forecast from the October Reuters ballot, the vary of forecasts additionally confirmed larger highs and better lows.

The UAE, a world commerce hub and the GCC’s second-biggest economic system, was forecast to develop 4.8 p.c this yr, the quickest since 2015.

Dependency on power costs has the attendant threat that any disruption in costs as a result of geopolitical tensions and a slowdown within the international economic system might harm the restoration.

Nine of 10 economists who answered a further query mentioned a decline in oil costs and new coronavirus variants have been the most important threats to GCC financial development this yr.

“The risk of oil price declines is still the biggest risk for the GCC region, while supply chain disruptions will continue to play a role and throw a wrench into global growth, but probably not so much for GCC economies,” mentioned Ralf Wiegert, MENA economics staff head at IHS Markit.

“GCC growth is very much centered on the upside already…oil supply and GDP growth in the GCC rests on the assumption of strong global demand for oil in 2022.”

Eight of ten respondents mentioned dangers to their development forecasts have been skewed extra to the draw back.

