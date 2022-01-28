Classifieds large Gumtree is rolling out ID verification – for each consumers and sellers.

The elective step makes use of a cellphone selfie to examine a face in opposition to the nationwide ID database, in the identical manner banks can now confirm identities.

The system has been in testing for 5 months, and is now prepared for basic use, Gumtree says.

Buyers will be capable to filter search outcomes to solely see gives from verified individuals.

Online classifieds large Gumtree – a perennial favorite place to begin for fraudsters and scammers – is rolling out id verification for sellers, and says it should quickly open up the choice to consumers too.

The system is just like that now in use by banks for opening accounts with out ever having to go to a department: you present your ID quantity and take a selfie, and that’s matched to the federal government database of id images. The course of ought to take underneath two minutes, except the automated try at matching fails, and guide verification is required.

Users who full the method get a badge with a proof of the method on their profiles, and the icon can be prominently displayed in search outcomes.

Buyers will be capable to filter search outcomes to incorporate solely these from verified sellers, Gumtree says.

Sellers with high-value objects may additionally select to pre-filter consumers in the identical manner, particularly for money transactions.

The verification course of is dealt with by credit score bureau XDS, and Gumtree itself doesn’t retailer images or different info, and ID numbers usually are not displayed on the positioning.

While the method does nothing to confirm the products on supply, it does present the reassurance that you’re coping with an actual particular person, says Gumtree, in a web-based atmosphere the place id fraud is prevalent.

Gumtree began testing the characteristic with a friends-and-family group in August 2021, and has since prolonged it by way of e-mail invites. The choice to confirm is now changing into obtainable to extra customers by way of their profile pages.

An ID quantity can only be associated with one Gumtree account, the corporate says, and the affiliation is everlasting as soon as verified. That ought to block consumers and sellers from shucking a historical past of dangerous evaluations by creating new accounts on the identical platform.

