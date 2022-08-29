Gun battle sparked by road rage in Long Beach leaves one wounded, police say

A gun battle triggered by highway rage broke out in Long Beach early Sunday morning, leaving one individual wounded and resulting in the arrest of a person police imagine was concerned within the car-to-car taking pictures, authorities stated.

At least two others have been injured when one of many autos collided with a 3rd car, which crashed right into a home, police stated.

Investigators have been trying to find a second suspect, stated Brandon Fahey, a Long Beach Police Department spokesman.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers drove to the scene of what they initially thought was a visitors collision close to East seventh Street and Park Avenue, the place they discovered proof of a taking pictures, together with bullet casings, based on the division. The officers decided that the occupants of two autos had exchanged gunfire after an unspecified highway rage incident.

After one of many autos collided with a pickup truck and despatched it into a house, firefighters needed to extract the pickup from the construction.

By the time the officers arrived, everybody concerned within the taking pictures had fled, based on the police.

Other officers then obtained a report of a gunshot sufferer at a hospital, the place they discovered a girl who had been using in one of many autos and was shot within the higher and decrease physique, the division stated. Her accidents weren’t life-threatening, the police stated.

The driver, Jean Claude Lewis, a 48-year-old Long Beach resident, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and driving with a suspended license, the division stated.

Lewis and one other passenger additionally suffered non-life-threatening accidents within the crash, the authorities added.

Fahey stated investigators have been “working to determine the identity” of the at-large suspect, a person who was driving the second car.