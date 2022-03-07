Gun sales soar in Lithuania amid war in Ukraine

Gun patrons have been flocking to Lithuania’s shops for the reason that begin of the struggle in Ukraine, with gross sales rising as much as eight instances and functions for gun licences doubling.

Shooting ranges have additionally reported a big improve in purchasers looking for to refresh their expertise and even these wishing to be taught to shoot with out an intention to purchase a gun.

Sales have shot up for all classes of weapons however the largest demand is for handguns used for self-defence and semi-automatic weapons that is also utilized in army conditions. Some shops have reported promoting as many handguns in every week as throughout the previous 12 months.

“I already have small calibre rifles at home but have never used them. But now, the disturbances are completely unimaginable. I am very scared for my children,” one purchaser says.

Store house owners say that the majority purchasers now come to purchase their second weapons and with a transparent thought of what they need.

“Many more clients are coming. they buy semi-automatic rifles – unfortunately, I have no more to show them, I sold them out – and handguns,” says gun store manager Gytis Misiukevicius.

“People buy handguns most probably for self-defence, as they are of course not suitable for war. So they buy them out of their insecurity, to protect themselves, their families and relatives should something happen. Whereas semi-automatic rifles, they can be used for firefights.”

Many shops additionally report that they’ve run out of military-style gear comparable to night time imaginative and prescient and thermal imaginative and prescient tools, flak jackets and tactical garments. The Lithuanian Defence and Security Industry Association has stated that the majority of these items have been purchased to be despatched to Ukraine as privately funded army help.

In shops, handguns price round €600 whereas semi-automatic rifles round €2,000. Second-hand weapons promote on-line for simply over half the value.

Police concern licences to these 23 and above – or 21 and above for searching rifles – with a spotless status and acceptable medical certificates. There aren’t any limits to the variety of weapons that may be owned however storage guidelines tighten because the quantity goes up.

At the start of 2022, some 92,000 folks had gun licences within the nation of two.7 million folks. They owned simply over 181,000 weapons.