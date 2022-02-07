Gun salutes mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Gun salutes have rung out in London and Edinburgh to mark the official begin of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee yr.

The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth turned Queen on the loss of life of her father, King George VI, from lung most cancers at age 56 on February 6, 1952.

The monarch doesn’t have fun the anniversary of the date she turned Queen, often known as Ascension Day, as it’s also the anniversary of her father’s loss of life.

In an announcement launched on Saturday, the 95-year-old Queen remembered the loss of life of her father and recalled the seven a long time of “extraordinary progress” that her reign has spanned.

The Queen made clear she meant to proceed as head of state, renewing the pledge she made on her twenty first birthday to commit her complete life to the service of the UK and the Commonwealth.

She additionally sought to shore up the way forward for monarchy by saying it was her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles’ spouse Camilla needs to be often known as “Queen Consort” when her son turns into king.

With these phrases, Elizabeth sought to reply as soon as and for all questions concerning the standing of Camilla, who was initially shunned by followers of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first spouse.

While Sunday’s anniversary was low-key, public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June when the climate is normally sunnier.

The festivities will embody a navy parade, a day of horse-racing and neighbourhood events.

There can be a contest to create a brand new dessert to be consumed over the jubilee weekend June 2-5.