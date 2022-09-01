Gunfire Hits Turkish Football Federation Headquarters, No One Hurt | Football News

Assailants opened hearth Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation because the board met inside, officers mentioned, including that nobody was injured within the assault. Ruling get together spokesman Omer Celik introduced the information throughout a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by telephone and wished him nicely. Turkish information studies mentioned seven bullets hit the constructing through the assembly of the federation’s board on the outskirts of Istanbul.

One of them whistled over the pinnacle of Hamit Altintop, a former nationwide staff participant and present board member, whereas others smashed into the workplace of the federation’s president.

The assailants escaped in a ready automobile earlier than the safety forces arrived, in response to Turkish media. There was no speedy remark from the TFF.

Promoted

“The police will reveal all the details later,” Celik mentioned. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya introduced the beginning of a “large-scale investigation”. Officials mentioned police have been already inspecting safety digital camera footage of the assault.

“I strongly condemn the armed attack on the administrative building of the Turkish Football Federation,” Yerlikaya mentioned.