Gun salutes rang out in London and Edinburgh on Monday to mark the official begin of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee 12 months.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth turned queen on the loss of life of her father, King George VI, who handed away from lung most cancers on 6 February 1952 at age 56.

In London’s Green Park, subsequent to Buckingham Palace, the Welsh Guards Band performed for a crowd of onlookers earlier than The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fired their salute.

At Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, the salute was heard throughout the town at midday. At the identical time, on the Tower of London, the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute to mark the official begin of the celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth doesn’t rejoice the anniversary of the date she turned queen — often known as Ascension Day — as it is usually the anniversary of her father’s loss of life.

In a press release launched Saturday, the 95-year-old monarch remembered her father’s loss of life and recalled the seven a long time of “extraordinary progress” that her reign has spanned.

“As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for,” the queen mentioned.

“These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all.”

The queen made clear she supposed to proceed as head of state, renewing the pledge she made on her twenty first birthday to dedicate her whole life to the service of the UK and the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth clarifies her needs on Camilla’s future position

The queen additionally took the chance at the beginning of her jubilee celebrations to shore up the monarchy’s future by saying she wished Prince Charles’ spouse Camilla to be often known as “Queen Consort” when he ascends to the throne.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen said.

With these phrases, Elizabeth sought to reply as soon as and for all questions concerning the standing of Camilla, who was initially shunned by followers of the late Princess Diana, Charles’ first spouse.

While Sunday’s anniversary and Monday’s army salute had been comparatively low-key, public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, when the climate is normally sunnier.

The festivities will embrace a army parade, a day of horse racing and neighbourhood events. There can be a contest to create a brand new dessert to be consumed over the jubilee weekend between 2 and 5 June.