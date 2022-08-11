Gunman arrested after Beirut bank hold-up

A hostage stand-off by which a gunman demanded a Beirut financial institution let him withdraw his trapped financial savings has ended with the person’s give up and no accidents.

Authorities say 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein entered the financial institution department Thursday with a shotgun and a canister of gasoline, took 10 individuals hostage and threatened to set himself on hearth until he was allowed to take out his cash.

He wanted the funds to pay for his father’s medical payments, authorities mentioned.

After hours of negotiations, he accepted a suggestion from the financial institution to obtain a part of his financial savings, in keeping with native media and a depositors group that took half within the talks. He then launched his hostages and surrendered.

Soldiers and police converged on town’s bustling Hamra district and sought to barter an finish to the stand-off, the most recent painful episode in Lebanon’s financial free-fall, now in its third 12 months. The nation’s cash-strapped banks since 2019 have slapped strict limits on withdrawals of overseas foreign money property, tying up the financial savings of hundreds of thousands of individuals.

The gunman, recognized as 42-year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, entered a department of the Federal Bank carrying the canister, mentioned a safety official who spoke on situation of anonymity consistent with rules. The man fired three warning photographs, the official mentioned.

George al-Haj, head of the Bank Employees Syndicate, informed native media that seven or eight financial institution staff had been taken hostage together with two clients. The gunman launched one hostage, who was taken away by ambulance.

Hussein had the equal of $A294,450 trapped within the financial institution and been struggling to withdraw his cash to pay his father’s medical payments, mentioned Hassan Moghnieh, who as head of the advocacy group Association of Depositors in Lebanon took half within the negotiations.

Hussein’s brother Atef, standing outdoors the financial institution, informed The Associated Press that his brother can be prepared to show himself in if the financial institution gave him cash to assist with the payments and different household bills.

“My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man,” Atef al-Sheikh Hussein mentioned. “He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Lebanese military troopers, cops from the nation’s Internal Security Forces and intelligence brokers surrounded the world.

Dozens of protesters gathered throughout the standoff, chanting slogans towards the Lebanese authorities and banks, hoping that the gunman would obtain his financial savings. Some bystanders hailed him as a hero.

Lebanon is affected by the worst financial disaster in its trendy historical past. Three-quarters of the inhabitants has plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound has declined in worth by greater than 90 per cent towards the US greenback.

“What led us to this situation is the state’s failure to resolve this economic crisis and the banks’ and Central Bank’s actions, where people can only retrieve some of their own money as if it’s a weekly allowance,” mentioned Dina Abou Zor, a lawyer with the advocacy group Depositors’ Union who was among the many protesters. “And this has led to people taking matters into their own hands.”