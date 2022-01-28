Gunman arrested in Japan’s Fujimino as doctor taken hostage dies

A Japanese gunman was arrested after he allegedly took a physician hostage and shot him, police mentioned Friday, with native media reporting that the sufferer had died from his wounds after the 11-hour standoff.

Gun crime is uncommon in Japan, the place the possession of firearms is strictly managed, and residents reacted with shock to the assault in Fujimino, a metropolis close to Tokyo.

“The man used a hunting rifle to fire at the victim with the intention of killing him,” a neighborhood police spokesman informed AFP.

He mentioned the 66-year-old suspect had been arrested after the ordeal which performed out on Thursday night time at his house, throughout which he reportedly additionally shot a physiotherapist who’s severely injured.

The physician, the physiotherapist and a 3rd workforce member had been on a condolence go to to the suspect’s house after the demise of his mom when the assault befell, Japanese media studies mentioned.

Public broadcaster NHK mentioned the suspect had moved to the world about three years in the past and had been caring for his infirm mom alone.

“He said it was difficult for him to join (voluntary activities in the neighborhood) as his mother is sick,” a neighborhood resident informed NHK.

“He was caring for her… since he moved in. He hasn’t gone out often, so I haven’t had much chance to see him,” the person mentioned.

A 19-year-old pupil who lives close by informed Kyodo News he had heard the gunshot on Thursday night time. “I was scared. I wanted to leave the area quickly,” he mentioned.

The third member of the medical workforce reportedly rushed to a police station after being pepper-sprayed throughout the incident.

Police had spoken to the gunman on the cellphone all through the night time to attempt to persuade him to launch the hostage, the studies mentioned.