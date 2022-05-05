Gunman on the loose after fatal shooting

A gunman is on the free after a deadly midnight capturing in Melbourne’s north in a single day.

Police and emergency providers had been known as to Bangalore Way in Mickleham about 12.05am on Thursday after experiences {that a} man had been shot.

The man died on the scene and is but to be formally recognized.

A burnt out automobile was reportedly discovered close by on St Georges Boulevard, although investigators haven’t confirmed whether or not that is linked to the capturing.

No arrests have been made thus far by police.

They are urging witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage or CCTV to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.