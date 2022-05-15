Gunman shot dead by police in Ipswich, residents urged to stay indoors
Queensland Police have mentioned they fatally shot an armed man who threatened them, after negotiations failed in a suburb south-west of Brisbane.
At One Mile, Ipswich, police declared an emergency zone at midday on Sunday as they responded to experiences of a 27-year-old man who had a firearm.
They requested all residents of Ernest Street and Woodford Street to remain indoors.
The Queensland Police Service issued an announcement about 2.30pm confirming the person had been shot by police following a disturbance.
Police mentioned they tried to barter with the person and officers have been threatened earlier than they shot the person at about 12.30pm.
He was handled on the scene however died a short while later.
The incident is beneath investigation by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the state coroner, with the investigation topic to oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission.
The emergency declaration was revoked about 2pm however Ernest and Woodford Streets have been declared crime scenes and public entry is restricted.