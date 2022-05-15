Gunman shot dead by police in Ipswich, residents urged to stay indoors

Queensland Police have mentioned they fatally shot an armed man who threatened them, after negotiations failed in a suburb south-west of Brisbane.

At One Mile, Ipswich, police declared an emergency zone at midday on Sunday as they responded to experiences of a 27-year-old man who had a firearm.

They requested all residents of Ernest Street and Woodford Street to remain indoors.

Police have shot lifeless an armed man in Ipswich, south-west of Brisbane. Credit:Nine News

The Queensland Police Service issued an announcement about 2.30pm confirming the person had been shot by police following a disturbance.