Gunmen attack passenger train in northwest Nigeria | News24

Gunmen attacked a passenger prepare in northwest Nigeria Monday night time, opening hearth after detonating explosives on the monitor, however have been repelled by troops with out inflicting casualties, a safety supply and pals of passengers advised AFP.

The prepare was hit at about 21:00 on the road between the capital Abuja and the most important northwest metropolis of Kaduna, the place closely armed gunmen had attacked the airport on Saturday.

It was the newest violence attributed to armed prison gangs, recognized domestically as bandits, who’re blamed for rising violence and mass kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.

“Terrorists have attacked an Abuja-bound train this evening with 970 passengers on board,” a senior safety supply advised AFP.

The supply stated:

The terrorists bombed the tracks with explosives between the cities of Katari and Rijana, that are infamous kidnapping spots. This compelled the prepare to cease whereas the terrorists besieged it and (began) taking pictures into the coaches.

“The attack has been repelled by the troops who deployed in time. The terrorists fled when the soldiers arrived. The train is bulletproof, this saved the passengers who lay still on the floor.”

According to the supply, there have been no casualties and the prepare was headed again to Abuja, because the monitor to Kaduna was broken.

Two pals of passengers, who had been involved with them by phone, confirmed the assault and rescue by the military.

“I spoke with my friend’s wife and she said they had been rescued by soldiers. No one was hurt. They are going back to Abuja,” Muhammad Musa advised AFP.

“My friend is on the train. He confirmed to me they are now safe. The military came to their rescue from the bandits,” Abdullahi Mustapha additionally advised AFP by phone.

“They are going back to Abuja. They can’t come to Kaduna. The rail has been vandalised by the explosion,” he stated.

The incident comes two days after closely armed males attacked Kaduna airport on Saturday, killing a safety guard and quickly disrupting flights earlier than being repelled by troops.

