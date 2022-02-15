Gunmen flee with six BMWs, VWs in robbery at Gauteng dealership | News24

A gaggle of gunmen made off with six automobiles after robbing a dealership in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg on Monday.

The group allegedly stormed into the dealership and demanded car keys at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated the gunmen fled the scene with the automobiles, which included BMWs and Volkswagens.

Sello added that no photographs had been fired throughout the theft.

Lenasia police opened a enterprise theft case for investigation.

“Anyone who may have information about this incident is requested to please contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111, and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps App. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential,” added Sello.

