Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap four Catholic nuns on highway

Armed gangs have been kidnapping folks, together with clergymen, for ransom from villages and on highways primarily within the northwest and the observe has unfold to different components of the nation, rising insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation.

Zita Ihedoro, secretary basic of Sisters of Jesus, the Saviour Generalate, mentioned the 4 nuns had been kidnapped whereas touring from Rivers state to Imo for a thanksgiving mass on Sunday.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release,” Ihedoro mentioned in an announcement.