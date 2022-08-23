Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap four Catholic nuns on highway
Armed gangs have been kidnapping folks, together with clergymen, for ransom from villages and on highways primarily within the northwest and the observe has unfold to different components of the nation, rising insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation.
Zita Ihedoro, secretary basic of Sisters of Jesus, the Saviour Generalate, mentioned the 4 nuns had been kidnapped whereas touring from Rivers state to Imo for a thanksgiving mass on Sunday.
“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release,” Ihedoro mentioned in an announcement.
Police spokesperson in Imo, Michael Abattam, mentioned officers had been pursuing the abductors.
“We are presently on their trail,” Abattam advised CNN Tuesday. “We are doing everything to see that they (the nuns) are rescued.”
In the northwest, Nigeria’s navy has began an air offensive to eradicate the armed teams accountable for kidnapping residents from villages and cities within the area.
“In the Northwest specifically, the effect of strikes undertaken by NAF (Nigerian Air Force) aircraft have revealed that several terrorists have been eliminated and their enclaves destroyed,” the Nigerian Air Force mentioned in a latest assertion.