Gunmen kill seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush on army patrol – sources | News24

At least seven troopers had been killed and two others had been lacking in Nigeria after they had been ambushed by gunmen whereas on patrol within the jap state of Taraba, two navy sources stated on Wednesday.

The assault occurred on Tuesday evening when troops from the 93 Battalion got here beneath heavy hearth within the village of Tati within the Takum native authorities space of Taraba.

A brigadier common and his aide had been lacking after the assault, the sources stated.

“Right now a search and rescue operation is ongoing,” stated a military supply from the 93 battalion who declined to be named as a result of he’s not authorised to talk to the media.

There was no declare of duty for the assault. An military spokesperson didn’t instantly reply to requires remark.

Taraba suffered two separate bombings final month that had been claimed by Islamic State militants and killed at the least three folks and injured greater than 30.

For greater than a decade, Nigeria has grappled with an Islamist insurgency that has focused communities and safety forces in northern components of the nation.

