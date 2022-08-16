World
Gunmen kill two policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan – Times of India
PESHAWAR: Gunmen using on bikes opened hearth on Tuesday on police escorting a staff of polio staff in northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen, authorities mentioned.
None of the polio staff had been harmed, mentioned Mohammad Imran, a neighborhood police official. The 4 polio staff and their police escort had been all touring on bikes.
The assailants fled the scene and nobody instantly claimed duty for the assault within the city of Gomal, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
The assault got here on the second day of Pakistan’s newest anti-polio marketing campaign within the province. Pakistan has registered 14 new polio circumstances since April, all from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The outbreak has been a blow to the Islamic nation’s efforts to eradicate the illness, which may trigger extreme paralysis in kids.
Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are frequently marked by violence as Islamic militants usually goal polio groups and police defending them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize kids.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the one nations on this planet the place polio stays endemic. In 2021, Pakistan reported just one case, elevating hopes it was near eradicating polio.
None of the polio staff had been harmed, mentioned Mohammad Imran, a neighborhood police official. The 4 polio staff and their police escort had been all touring on bikes.
The assailants fled the scene and nobody instantly claimed duty for the assault within the city of Gomal, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
The assault got here on the second day of Pakistan’s newest anti-polio marketing campaign within the province. Pakistan has registered 14 new polio circumstances since April, all from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The outbreak has been a blow to the Islamic nation’s efforts to eradicate the illness, which may trigger extreme paralysis in kids.
Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are frequently marked by violence as Islamic militants usually goal polio groups and police defending them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize kids.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the one nations on this planet the place polio stays endemic. In 2021, Pakistan reported just one case, elevating hopes it was near eradicating polio.