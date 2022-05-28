Gunmen kills policeman in Iran’s southeast: Media

Gunmen shot lifeless a policeman and wounded his spouse in Iran’s restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported Saturday.

“Last night… police captain Abbas Rahanjam was martyred and his wife was wounded,” after they have been shot by armed assailants, Khodabakhsh Pakirshahi, a deputy governor of the province’s Delgan county was quoted as saying by state information company IRNA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The capturing happened on the highway from Delgan to Iranshahr metropolis, the official stated, including that the captain’s spouse was transferred to hospital for remedy.

Assailants “using Kalashnikov rifles”, fired on the police officer’s automobile, and “ran away from the scene,” stated provincial police chief Ahmad Taheri, in keeping with the ISNA information company.

“Police investigations have been launched to identify and arrest the on-the-run perpetrators,” he added.

The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is commonly hit by assaults or clashes between safety forces and armed teams, usually involving smuggling gangs in addition to separatists or extremist teams.

Three members of the police, together with a colonel, have been killed in clashes with an armed group within the province in November, state media reported on the time.

Read extra:

Iran police tear-gas protesters after building collapse: Report

Mysterious ‘incident’ in Iran was attack on drone development center: Report

Iran summons Swiss envoy over US seizure of Iranian oil: Media