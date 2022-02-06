Gunmen shoot KZN principal, wife dead at home | News24

Gunmen have shot a KZN principal and his spouse lifeless at dwelling.

A KwaZulu-Natal faculty principal has been shot and killed, alongside his spouse, of their dwelling in St Faiths.

The 55-year-old was the principal of Maria Trost Junior Primary School within the Ugu District.

On Friday night time, gunmen entered the house and shot the person, in addition to his 45-year-old spouse, mentioned police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

“They sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown,” added Gwala.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu known as for the police to “ensure that the culprits are apprehended through a careful and speedy investigation and all brought to justice”.

He additionally known as for additional readability on the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

“The teaching profession is a noble one that must be protected and respected at all times. As we sympathise with his loved ones, we equally pray to God to grant everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” mentioned Mshengu.

