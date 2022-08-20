Gunmen storm upscale hotel in Somalia’s capital

Police Major Hassan Dahir confirmed to CNN {that a} gun battle was happening between gunmen and Somali safety forces on the Hayat Hotel in Somalia’s capital, in an space frequented by lawmakers and authorities officers.

Two safety officers, together with Mogadishu intelligence chief Muhidin Mohamed, had been wounded within the ongoing assault, Dahir mentioned. Details remained murky, nonetheless, because the siege continued.

The Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed accountability for the assault in an announcement posted on its affiliated on-line websites, saying its fighters managed to take over the resort after blasting their method into the constructing. CNN has not independently confirmed the declare.

A US airstrike on Sunday killed 13 members of the al-Shabaab group , based on an announcement by US Africa Command earlier this week. It is unclear if the Friday assault is linked to that strike.