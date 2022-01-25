Gunna Had Dinner With Kanye West & Julia Fox At Paris Fashion Week

Gunna is having an incredible 12 months and on the heels of the success of his new album he has linked up with Kanye West and his new boo Julia Fox for dinner in Paris.

On day 25, the brand new couple seems to be taking Paris by storm as they’re seen sporting matching suits. Julia Fox has already provide you with a reputation, and he or she has retired ‘Kimye’ and changed it with ‘Juliye’ for her and Kanye’s budding romance.

Photos of her and Kanye West at Parish Fashion Week are littered throughout her social media account because the mom of 1 is busy maintaining with Ye.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share photographs of them on the Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

“Juliye” she captioned a photograph of her and Kanye West decked out in all black PU Leather outfits.

Earlier, they had been seen in matching denim two-piece high fashion, and later, they had been photographed with different celebrities at BAPE founder Nigo’s first KENZO trend present to make his initiation as artistic director.

Among these current had been Pusha-T, Pharrell, Gunna, Tyler, the Creator, and others. Gunna shared photographs posing in Bottega Veneta and matching inexperienced and black sweater whereas Ye is sporting all black leather-based whereas Julia is seen sporting a purple leather-based costume and silver boots and matching silver gloves.

“Had Dinner @ Riccko house N P aris with Yeeskii,” Gunna captioned a carousel of photographs on Instagram.

There can also be a video that will get wild as Julia, for causes unknown, will be seen lifting her leg into the air whereas Gunna seems on and Ye stands behind her. Fans weren’t feeling the whole get-up as they shared their disapprovals on-line (as if Ye cares).

“What in the Haunted House is this?,” one individual commented on a Shaderoom put up. “The second slide got me rolling gunna plus one looks so awkwardly uncomfortable,” one fan mentioned, talking about an unknown lady who appears to be Gunna’s date.

See additionally

“He downgraded I’m sorry,” one other fan added.