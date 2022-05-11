Gunned down Comanchero was warned last week of bounty on his head

Police are investigating whether or not the deadly capturing is linked to the assassination of underworld heavyweight Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad exterior a Greenacre dwelling a fortnight in the past. “That’s one of our lines of inquiry,” stated Doherty. Police exterior Auburn’s BodyFit fitness center on Wednesday. Credit:Kate Geraghty Internal battle throughout the Comancheros is one other line of inquiry. Like Tarek, Ahmad had been warned lately that he was a marked man with a bounty on his head.

Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad was gunned down final month. Senior police are actually anxious about potential retaliation from Tuesday night time’s occasions, stated NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb. She insisted that police haven’t misplaced management. “There is a small number of people that [are] causing this and we are tasking our police – with an increased presence in south-west Sydney and north-west Sydney – to respond to them, door knock them and make sure they comply with their conditions,” she stated at a press convention on Wednesday. Tarek Zahed, the Comanchero’s nationwide sergeant-at-arms, was well-known to police.

In September final yr, Tarek was detained by authorities in Lebanon after NSW Police despatched an alert by way of world law-enforcement physique Interpol Police imagine Tarek is an in depth affiliate of senior Comanchero determine Mark Buddle, who was previously primarily based within the United Arab Emirates however is now regarded as in Lebanon. Tarek was detained in Beirut on his arrival on September 11, earlier than making use of for launch in a Lebanese court docket on September 16, when his lawyer indicated he was in search of to acquire Lebanese nationality. His bid was unsuccessful. He returned to Sydney the place he confronted intense scrutiny from Strike Force Raptor, which is tasked with disrupting bikie exercise in NSW. In December final yr, the Supreme Court of NSW granted police a criminal offense prevention order after discovering that Tarek posed an ongoing risk of finishing up severe offences.