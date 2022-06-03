Gunners announce Lacazette leaving Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will depart the Gunners this summer time.

The 31-year-old will give up north London when his contract expires on June 30, with a free-transfer return to former membership Lyon his anticipated subsequent vacation spot.

Lacazette struck 71 objectives in 206 appearances in 5 years on the Emirates Stadium outfit.

“Laca has been a fantastic player for us,” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta stated of the France striker.

“He’s been a real leader on and off the pitch and has been a very important influence to our younger players.

“His dedication with us has been distinctive and we want him and his household success and happiness.”

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, and Lacazette’s departure opens up a berth in Arteta’s squad.

Lacazette admitted the time had come for a new challenge.

“I’m wanting ahead to a brand new expertise and a brand new journey,” he told Arsenal’s official club website.

“I need to hold all the nice moments I had within the membership, as a result of for me it was only a pleasure to play for a membership that, since I used to be younger, I dreamt of.

“I’m really happy to have played for five years for Arsenal.

“I’ll hold involved with my teammates, with the coaches, with the membership.

“I supported Arsenal since I was young, so obviously I’m going to keep supporting them. I know I will come back to the stadium as well.”