‘Gunshots everywhere’: Survivor of train ambushed by armed gang in Nigeria reveals harrowing details

In a press release posted to Facebook by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner of Kaduna State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, and signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, particular adviser to the governor, the incident was described as a terror assault.

Usman advised CNN Thursday that the prepare was hit by two explosions earlier than the gunmen opened fireplace on trapped passengers.

“About 25 minutes to the end of the journey, there was the first blast. It was dark and the electrical system of the train went off… All we could see were explosion lights (fireworks). The train was still moving and within 30 seconds, there was a second explosion that derailed the train. The next thing we heard were sporadic gunshots … gunshots everywhere, through the windows,” Usman mentioned.

After bombing the tracks, the gunmen surrounded the carriages and opened fireplace, mentioned Usman.

At least 26 folks have been injured within the assault, based on Adekeye. An unknown variety of passengers have been kidnapped from the prepare, reported the Nigerian state media outlet, NAN.

The army and different safety companies are conducting search-and-rescue operations to recuperate the kidnapped passengers, based on NAN.

It is the second time a prepare has been attacked alongside the Abuja-Kaduna rail line within the final six months.

Chinelo Megafu, a dental surgeon, was among the many eight folks killed on Monday, her father confirmed to CNN.

Usman advised CNN that Megafu mentioned she had been shot after she and different passengers bumped into his part of the prepare.

“People ran from other coaches into the coach I was in. I think she (Megafu) was among them. When she entered, she took cover next to me. And that was when I heard her say she got shot. I asked her how she knew she was shot, and she said she could feel it. I asked her to touch where she felt the pain and she said she could feel some liquid there … In that situation, there was nothing I could do except give her hope that we would be rescued.

“Someone gave her water hoping that it will revive her whereas I took out my seat cowl and fanned her with it. From her respiratory, I may see that life was progressively getting out of her. After about an hour [and] half-hour, the rescue workforce got here in and started evacuation,” Usman said.

‘A beautiful future’

Megafu graduated from the University of Port Harcourt’s Faculty of Dentistry in Nigeria’s southern region in 2016, a faculty official told CNN Thursday.

“She was very sensible and had a wonderful future,” one of her lecturers, Modupeoluwa Soroye, told CNN. “We are nonetheless in shock, the Faculty of Dentistry is in mourning.”

“She was one among us and so younger,” Soroye added.

A friend of Megafu’s family told CNN on Thursday that she was due to have departed Nigeria for Canada this weekend.

“From that day (Monday) the incident occurred, she would have been in Canada in 5 days to start her Master’s program,” said Dapo Akintunde, a friend of Megafu’s father.

Ifeanyi Megafu, the dental surgeon’s father, told CNN on Friday: “I’m within the thick of so many points now, together with [the] funeral… I’m attempting to see how I can transfer my daughter out of Kaduna.”

Her death has been described by the Nigerian Medical Association as “tragic, horrific, and preventable.”

Nigerians have mourned Megafu’s death, with many expressing outrage over the country’s worsening security.

One of Megafu’s friends, Dr. Olusina Ajidahun, told CNN: “It’s unhappy that insecurity took her earlier than her time. Her loss of life is admittedly touching. Nigeria failed Chinelo. Nigeria failed to guard her.”

The Kaduna state government has not identified the armed gunmen who carried out the attack.

In recent years, kidnapping for ransom has become a persistent problem across Nigeria.

Days before the train attack, marauding gangs known locally as “bandits” shot and killed an airport guard as they roamed the perimeter fence of the Kaduna airport, the Nigeria Airspace Management Authority told local media.

This followed a series of road attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by notorious gangs in the troubled northwestern state.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari mentioned he was “deeply pained” by Monday’s attack, calling it “callous,” while ordering the country’s military to “deal ruthlessly” with terrorists.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation announced on Tuesday a temporary closure of the Abuja-Kaduna route following the train ambush.

Nigeria’s transport minister, Chibuike Amaechi, said on Wednesday that the train services will resume “with aerial safety from the Airforce” when the broken rail observe is fastened.

It’s unclear when prepare service on the route will resume.

The prepare assault comes amid a plethora of issues plaguing Nigeria as locals grapple with lingering shortages of gas and electrical energy.

The weeks-long shortage has exacerbated hardship for residents already burdened with inflation and spikes in meals costs as scant petroleum merchandise promote for double or almost triple the worth on the unregulated black market.