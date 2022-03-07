Gunshots Fired, Cars Destroyed As Football Fans Clash In Brazil; 1 Dead
Rio De Janeiro:
A soccer fan was shot and killed Sunday throughout a conflict of rival supporters within the Brazilian metropolis of Belo Horizonte, simply hours earlier than a recreation between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, police mentioned Sunday.
The 25-year-old man was shot within the abdomen and died later in hospital.
A passer-by, who was on the scene of the combat, was shot within the shoulder. His situation was described as “stable”.
The combat concerned round 50 followers who fought a working battle within the streets.
Gunshots had been heard, a number of vehicles had been destroyed and home windows smashed.
Three weeks in the past, a supporter was shot and killed in Sao Paulo throughout a combat close to the Palmeiras stadium.
Cruzeiro, at present within the second division, and Atletico Mineiro, the defending Brazilian champions, had been as a result of face one another later Sunday in a regional championship recreation.
