Gunshots heard in several Burkina Faso barracks | News24

Gunshots have been heard in a number of barracks in Burkina Faso on Sunday, together with two within the capital Ouagadougou, army sources and residents advised AFP.

“Since 1 am, gunfire has been heard here in Gounghin coming from the Sangoule Lamizana camp,” mentioned a soldier within the district on Ouagadougou’s western outskirts.

Residents there additionally spoke of “increasingly heavy fire”.

READ | Burkina Faso authorities ban planned Ouagadougou protests

Shots have been additionally heard at one other army camp, Baby Sy, within the south of the capital, and at an air base close to the airport, army sources mentioned.

There was additionally gunfire at barracks in northern cities Kaya and Ouahigouya, residents there advised AFP.

The exchanges of fireside come a day after police arrested dozens in protests in opposition to the federal government’s failure to stem the jihadist violence ravaging the West African nation.

Security sources reported that two troopers have been killed within the north in the course of the protests, which had been banned by the authorities earlier within the week.

In Kaya, residents advised AFP that protesters had stormed the headquarters of the ruling get together.

Groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have plagued the landlocked Sahel nation since 2015, killing about 2 000 folks, in keeping with an AFP tally.

Did you realize you possibly can hearken to articles? Subscribe to News24 for entry to this thrilling function and extra.