Gupkar alliance to meet next month over ‘outsiders’ in electoral rolls

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairman, Farooq Abdullah, will maintain an all-party meet at his Jammu residence on September 10 over the proposed inclusion of round 2.5 million non-local voters within the electoral rolls of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the alliance’s spokesperson mentioned on Monday.

“On the lines of the Srinagar meet, another all-party meeting over the addition of around 2.5 million non-local voters in the voters list shall be held o September 10 at Dr Faroorq Abdullah’s Bhatindi residence in Jammu,” PAGD spokesperson and CPI (M) chief MY Tarigami informed reporters.

“In the first meeting, we had decided that we will hold a broader meeting in Jammu and finally, we have taken a decision to hold it on September 10,” he mentioned.

“The all party meeting in Jammu is part of ongoing consultations to come out with a joint strategy to stand united against any move to include outsiders in the electoral rolls in a bid to influence election results,” Tarigami mentioned.

The earlier assembly was held in Srinagar on August 22, which was attended by the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal (Mann), moreover all PAGD constituents.

However, the Sajjad Lone-led People’s Conference and Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party had stayed away.

“Any decision to include non-locals in electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable and will be contested by all means, including in court,” Abdullah had mentioned on the Srinagar assembly.

The proposed addition of two.5 million names to the electoral rolls in J&Okay had stirred up a political row, with native events saying it’s a ploy to change the area’s demographics and the administration dismissing the allegations that “outsiders” will affect electoral outcomes.

On August 17, the chief electoral officer of J&Okay, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, had informed reporters that the continued particular abstract revision of electoral rolls — a course of seen by analysts as a preparatory transfer for the area’s first meeting election in eight years — is probably going so as to add round 2.5 million voters.

The leap, he defined, was as a result of the train was being held after three years, a interval by which the area’s particular standing was scrapped. This allowed the inclusion of “ordinary residents” — and never simply everlasting residents — within the electoral rolls.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, many people who weren’t voters in the assembly can now be named on the voters’ list to cast their vote… and no person needs to be a permanent resident of the state/UT,” Singh had mentioned.