Gupta-owned company directors approach SCA for leave to appeal ruling not allowing them to represent company | News24

Former Transnet board member and Gupta affiliate Iqbal Sharma throughout his look for a bail software on the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 7 June 2021.

A lawyer representing Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd requested the Free State High Court to postpone the restraint order matter.

Advocate Mike Hellens SC says his purchasers have filed for depart to enchantment the excessive courtroom’s judgment.

The attorneys will know on Friday if their software is profitable or not.

The administrators of a Gupta-owned firm in enterprise rescue have filed for depart to enchantment a judgment of the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, which discovered that that they had no standing to oppose a restraint order with out the approval of the corporate’s enterprise rescue practitioners.

On Thursday, attorneys representing the corporate administrators requested the excessive courtroom to postpone listening to arguments within the affirmation of the restraint order, granted in favour of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Investigating Directorate (ID) to restrain property belonging to alleged Gupta affiliate Iqbal Sharma, his firm Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd.

According to the NPA, Islandsite belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.

The interim restraint order was granted in June 2021. The order permits a courtroom to freeze the property of an organization.

However, advocate Mike Hellens SC, representing Islandsite Investments, needs that interim order to be prolonged, and has requested for a postponement, pending a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) depart to enchantment bid.

The depart to enchantment was filed on Thursday, Hellens informed the courtroom, including that this meant the efficacy of the excessive courtroom’s order could be suspended.

He mentioned if the courtroom have been to listen to arguments on Thursday, it might imply the “door is shut” for his purchasers.

“As a matter of law, this matter cannot continue because we are entitled to go to the SCA,” he mentioned.

But advocate Geoff Budlender SC, for the ID, mentioned the appliance for a postponement must be dismissed.

He mentioned the contemplated enchantment to the SCA “lacks foundation and merit”.

Bundler additionally mentioned NDPP is requesting worldwide cooperation for Sharma’s financial institution data.

The courtroom is anticipated to ship its verdict on Friday morning.

News24 beforehand reported that, in August, the excessive courtroom dominated that Islandsite’s administrators, together with Gupta enterprise affiliate Ronica Ragavan, had “no standing” to oppose the restraint order.

It mentioned that enterprise rescue practitioners Kurt Knoop and Johan Kloppers have been the one ones who might symbolize the group.

Ragavan then utilized for depart to enchantment the choice within the excessive courtroom, however failed. They have now approached the SCA.

According to the spokesperson for the ID, Sindisiwe Seboka, arguments within the affirmation of the restraint order, which have been alleged to be argued on Thursday and Friday, utilized to property in South Africa, which embrace all property of Islandsite, Sharma and his spouse Tarina Patel-Sharma, and any property held by Sharma’s firms, together with two registered within the United Arab Emirates.

Sharma’s property, which kind a part of the curator’s stock, embrace his Sandton dwelling, valued at over R12 million.

Seboka mentioned:

The property was featured on a way of life tv programme, Top Billing, and is owned by a UAE-registered firm, Issar Global. Other property embrace movable property valued at R500 000 and a R1.3 million sectional title dwelling in Sandton.

Meanwhile, properties owned by a Gupta-owned firm, which kind a part of the stock, embrace a home value R21 million in Constantia, close to Cape Town, and a R12 million home in Saxonwold, she mentioned.

